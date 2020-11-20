1/1
Kent Florence
FLORENCE, Kent

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Kent Florence of East Point, GA will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM, at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel with Rev. Eric George Vickers, officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. Mr. Florence is survived by his sisters, Kim (Roger) Grooms, Sylvia Reeves, Catherine Milam, a devoted cousin, Dorothy Varner, and a host of other family and friends. A viewing will be held today from 2 PM - 6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404)-758-1731.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Willie A. Watkins, Inc.
