Resources
More Obituaries for Kent Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kent Lawrence

Add a Memory
Kent Lawrence Obituary
Kent Lawrence will be remembered for the great plays he made as a dynamic football player for the Georgia Bulldogs, but his greatest impact came in decades on the bench as a judge in Athens-Clarke County.

Lawrence, who starred for the Bulldogs in the 1960s, died in Athens on Friday morning after an extended illness. He was 72.

As a judge, Lawrence presided over State Court from 1985 until his retirement in 2011 and was the founder of the Athens-Clarke County's DUI/Drug Court, which was the first of its kind in the state of Georgia and one of the first nationwide.

Read more about Kent Lawrence on AJC.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -