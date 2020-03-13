|
|
Kent Lawrence will be remembered for the great plays he made as a dynamic football player for the Georgia Bulldogs, but his greatest impact came in decades on the bench as a judge in Athens-Clarke County.
Lawrence, who starred for the Bulldogs in the 1960s, died in Athens on Friday morning after an extended illness. He was 72.
As a judge, Lawrence presided over State Court from 1985 until his retirement in 2011 and was the founder of the Athens-Clarke County's DUI/Drug Court, which was the first of its kind in the state of Georgia and one of the first nationwide.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020