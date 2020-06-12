Kerry Swinehart
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWINEHART, Kerry Kerry Dean Swinehart was born on January 5th, 1950 in Akron, Ohio to Welker and Linnie Swinehart. He received his PhD from the College of Business at the University of Georgia, which he supported for the rest of his life (Go Dawgs!). He was a professor at Auburn University living in LaGrange, Georgia for 3 years, then at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee for 24 years from which retired. In the 28 years he and Ginger lived in Jonesborough, Tennessee, they also built a successful A-1 Concrete franchise in Johnson City, now owned by daughter-in-law and son Rhonda and Jim Swinehart. Kerry was a life-long singer and songwriter and enjoyed every minute of it, whether singing in the church choir, in bands, or playing guitar with his family and friends. His passion for music was only overshadowed by his love for Ginger his wife of 48 years. After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Kerry peacefully passed in his sleep on June 4th, 2020 in Cumming, Georgia. He follows his parents, daughter-in-law Christine, and grandson Nathaniel Allen. He is survived by his loving wife Ginger and their 5 children. Michael and his wife Teresa, Mary and her husband Rob, Bill and his wife Cathy, Jim and his wife Rhonda, and Tabitha Swinehart Bullis, as well as his brother-in-law and practically a son Roger Abel and his wife Donya, 19 grandchildren, and 9 greatgrandchildren. He is also survived by brother Michael Terry and his wife Barbra, and sister Sharon Swinehart Bembry. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved