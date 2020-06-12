SWINEHART, Kerry Kerry Dean Swinehart was born on January 5th, 1950 in Akron, Ohio to Welker and Linnie Swinehart. He received his PhD from the College of Business at the University of Georgia, which he supported for the rest of his life (Go Dawgs!). He was a professor at Auburn University living in LaGrange, Georgia for 3 years, then at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee for 24 years from which retired. In the 28 years he and Ginger lived in Jonesborough, Tennessee, they also built a successful A-1 Concrete franchise in Johnson City, now owned by daughter-in-law and son Rhonda and Jim Swinehart. Kerry was a life-long singer and songwriter and enjoyed every minute of it, whether singing in the church choir, in bands, or playing guitar with his family and friends. His passion for music was only overshadowed by his love for Ginger his wife of 48 years. After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Kerry peacefully passed in his sleep on June 4th, 2020 in Cumming, Georgia. He follows his parents, daughter-in-law Christine, and grandson Nathaniel Allen. He is survived by his loving wife Ginger and their 5 children. Michael and his wife Teresa, Mary and her husband Rob, Bill and his wife Cathy, Jim and his wife Rhonda, and Tabitha Swinehart Bullis, as well as his brother-in-law and practically a son Roger Abel and his wife Donya, 19 grandchildren, and 9 greatgrandchildren. He is also survived by brother Michael Terry and his wife Barbra, and sister Sharon Swinehart Bembry. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 12, 2020.