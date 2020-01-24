|
CHAMBERLAIN, Kevin Denis It is with great sadness that the family of Kevin Denis Chamberlain announces his passing on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 48 years. He is survived by his daughter, Camille, brother Kendrick Chamberlain, Jr., and his cousins, aunts and uncles. A homegoing service will be at 11:00 AM at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1269 McCormick Hwy , Saluda, SC 29138. Internment will be in Branch Hill United Methodist Church, Branch Hill Road, Chappells, SC. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Kevin to Camille Chamberlain at P.O. Box 87482, College Park, Georgia 30337. Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC is assisting the family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020