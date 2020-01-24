Services
Butler and Sons Funeral Home
306 N. Bouknight Ferry Rd
Saluda , SC 29138
864-445-2623
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Chamberlain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Chamberlain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Chamberlain Obituary
CHAMBERLAIN, Kevin Denis It is with great sadness that the family of Kevin Denis Chamberlain announces his passing on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 48 years. He is survived by his daughter, Camille, brother Kendrick Chamberlain, Jr., and his cousins, aunts and uncles. A homegoing service will be at 11:00 AM at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1269 McCormick Hwy , Saluda, SC 29138. Internment will be in Branch Hill United Methodist Church, Branch Hill Road, Chappells, SC. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Kevin to Camille Chamberlain at P.O. Box 87482, College Park, Georgia 30337. Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC is assisting the family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -