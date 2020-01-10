Services
Kevin David Obituary
DAVID, Kevin A. Celebration of Life service for Kevin David, age 52, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 11 AM, at Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Miles E. Fowler Way, Lithonia, GA 30038. He will be laid to rest at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. from 12 PM - 8 PM with family hour from 5 PM - 7 PM, at our South Dekalb Chapel. Memories of Mr. David will be cherished by his loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 10, 2020
