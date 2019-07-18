Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
The House of Hope Atlanta (Greater Travlers Rest)
4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy
Decatur, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Marshall


1999 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Marshall Obituary
MARSHALL, Kevin Celebration of Life Service for Kevin Marshall age 20, of Covington, GA will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 19, 2019. The House of Hope Atlanta (Greater Travlers Rest) 4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034. Dr. E. Dewey Smith, Jr. Senior Pastor. Interment Washington Memorial Garden 700 Jordan Lane Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation will be held TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL from 10:00 AM -8:00 PM. Memories of Kevin will be cherished by his loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034, 404-241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now