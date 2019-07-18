|
MARSHALL, Kevin Celebration of Life Service for Kevin Marshall age 20, of Covington, GA will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 19, 2019. The House of Hope Atlanta (Greater Travlers Rest) 4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034. Dr. E. Dewey Smith, Jr. Senior Pastor. Interment Washington Memorial Garden 700 Jordan Lane Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation will be held TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL from 10:00 AM -8:00 PM. Memories of Kevin will be cherished by his loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034, 404-241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019