WALTHER, P. Kevin Paul Kevin Walther, age 67, died on April 20, 2020, at his home in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Kevin was born in Indianapolis on April 20, 1953. He graduated from Brebeuf High School, where he played basketball and achieved academic excellence. He then attended Brown University and studied public policy. After receiving his law degree from Indiana University, he specialized in residential and commercial real estate law in the Atlanta area from 1979 until his death. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn "Kathie" Spahr Brocken, and her husband, Jacob "Jack" Brocken, and his father, Paul "Lefty" Walther. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Hall Walther; his daughter, Amanda (Tony) Wagman and her two children, Caroline and Andrew; his step-mother, Catherine Matthews Walther; and his siblings, Kathleen Walther Crane, Chris Walther Polsgrove, Brian Walther, Maureen Walther Gumbert, Daniel Walther, David Koher, and their families. Memories of his gentle ribbing and competitive streak, playing great music and instigating epic dance parties, dressing up in costumes, cooking for and hosting family gatherings, digging in the garden, walking on the beach, his devotion to his daughter and her family, and his enduring love for his wife will sustain us in the days ahead. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the or the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020