Kevin Young
1943 - 2020
YOUNG, Kevin Maurice Kevin Maurice Young of Kennesaw, GA, age 77, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, after a long illness. He was born April 5, 1943 in Syracuse, NY, the son of the late Charles W. Young Sr. and Imelda McAuliffe Young. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Peter A. Young of San Diego, CA. He is survived by his significant other, Mary Ann Burmeister, Kennesaw, GA, two sons, Patrick M. Young (Jenny) of Marietta, GA, and Timothy K. Young (Michele) of Washington, DC, and four grandchildren, Reagan and Liam Young of Washington, DC, and Caleb and Claire Adams of Marietta, GA. as well as a brother, Charles W. Young Jr. (Sandra) of Lexington, KY, and a sister Margaret Y. Dethloff (William) of Lexington, KY, a sister-in-law Carol Young of San Diego, CA, and a brother-in-law, Thomas Wheeler of Syracuse, NY, plus many nieces and nephews. Mr. Young was a graduate of Nottingham High School, Syracuse, NY; Delhi College, Delhi, NY, and the Culinary Institute of America, New Haven, CT. There will be no calling hours, and burial will be private. A Catholic mass will be said at a later date. Arrangements are being taken care of by Leaf Cremation, Woodstock, GA. Donations are requested for GA. Hospice Services, 3660 Cedarcrest Rd., Suite 120, Acworth, GA. 30101.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2020.
