Resources
More Obituaries for Kian Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kian Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kian Kennedy Obituary
KENNEDY, Kian A Service Celebrating the Life of Mr. Kian Rashon Kennedy who passed March 1, 2020 will be held Tuesday, March 10, 11 AM, at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, Georgia, Pastor Charles A. Tyes, officiating. Interment, Camp Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends TONIGHT, from 6 to 7 PM, at the chapel. Survivors are his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James (Zoindia) Kennedy; four children, Kiani, Kian II, Ki'Moni and Kyler; fiancée, Chloe Leonard; siblings, Tashiana, Kiana, Deneen, Asia, India, Pia, Tanisha, James, Kareem, and Josiah; grandparents, Russell (Shelby) Rice, and James A. (Marion) Kennedy; uncles, Richard Rice, James Rice, Carl Rice, Ronald Rice, Al-Jamil Rice, Wayne Kennedy, and Kenneth Kennedy; aunts, Norma Rice, Rashima (Lance) Norman, and Taynia Rice; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -