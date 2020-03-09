|
KENNEDY, Kian A Service Celebrating the Life of Mr. Kian Rashon Kennedy who passed March 1, 2020 will be held Tuesday, March 10, 11 AM, at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, Georgia, Pastor Charles A. Tyes, officiating. Interment, Camp Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends TONIGHT, from 6 to 7 PM, at the chapel. Survivors are his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James (Zoindia) Kennedy; four children, Kiani, Kian II, Ki'Moni and Kyler; fiancée, Chloe Leonard; siblings, Tashiana, Kiana, Deneen, Asia, India, Pia, Tanisha, James, Kareem, and Josiah; grandparents, Russell (Shelby) Rice, and James A. (Marion) Kennedy; uncles, Richard Rice, James Rice, Carl Rice, Ronald Rice, Al-Jamil Rice, Wayne Kennedy, and Kenneth Kennedy; aunts, Norma Rice, Rashima (Lance) Norman, and Taynia Rice; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 9, 2020