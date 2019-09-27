|
WILLIAMS, Kimbell Kimbell Williams, 54, of Fayetteville, passed Thursday, September 19, 2019. His services will be held Sat., Sept. 28, at 1 PM, Church of Christ, Atlanta Airport Area, 3308 Old Jonesboro Rd., Hapeville. Brother Herbert Moore, Officiating. Remains will lie in state 12 - 1 PM. Family to assemble at HOPE Funeral Home at 12 PM. Interment, Camp Memorial Park. Visitation Friday, 6 - 8 PM, HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl., Fayetteville, GA 30214. (770) 461-9222.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 27, 2019