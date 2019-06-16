BLANKENSHIP-HERSHKOFF, Kimberley L. Kimberley L. Blankenship-Hershkoff, age 61, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her home in Roswell, GA, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on March 17, 1958, in Jackson County, Missouri, to Gilbert R. and Lillie A. Hirt. She was the founder and operator of a women's fashion boutique, Girltrendz, as well as a bespoke jewelry company, 3.17 Vintage. Here, her knack for fashion & design truly shined. Her warm, friendly, and always welcoming personality allowed her to connect with many. She was a strong woman with passions for dogs, cooking, creating jewelry, and movies. Over her lifetime she consistently put others first and always aimed to make those around her happy. Her contagious laugh, kind soul, and beautiful persona will continue to live on in our hearts. She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) A. Hershkoff, her son Stephen K. Blankenship, and her two dogs, Gabby & Wrigley. Family, friends, and all whose lives Kim touched are invited to a celebratory service at her home in Roswell, GA on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 12pm-4pm. Please email [email protected] for location information. In lieu of any flower or food donations, it's in Kim's wishes that you consider donating to one of the following animal charities/shelters: Angels Among Us Atlanta and/orPAWS Atlanta. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary