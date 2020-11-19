1/1
Kimberly Andrews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDREWS, Kimberly Sue

Kimberly Sue Andrews passed away on November 13, 2020. Born to Paul and Chris in 1956, she grew up in Kansas and Delaware. After studying political science at the University of Delaware and the University of Virginia, she moved to Atlanta and began work at the American Cancer Society, where she played an integral part in the development of cancer prevention, early detection, and survivorship guidelines. Known for her quick dry wit, calm demeanor, and thoughtful gestures, she held a deep faith throughout her life, gaining over time a special appreciation for the complexity of God and the world. She will be remembered as an exceptionally kind and thoughtful person who was committed to precision and understanding. She is survived by her son Ethan Sawyer and by her longtime partner, W. Kemp Norman. The family asks that any donations be made to Médecins Sans Frontières.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved