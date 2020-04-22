|
BANKSTON, Kimberly Rose In loving memory of Kimberly Rose Bankston who passed away suddenly on 4/6/20. Kimberly was a graduate of the University of Texas with dual Bachelors in International Studies and Human Resources; she also had a Masters in both of the above fields of study. Kimberly was a dedicated employee of the Department of Defense (DCMA) contract management Agency, both in the USA and Israel. From January 2019 to April 2020, Kim worked at DCMA Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth, TX. On the F-35 JSF Program. Kim was respected and recognized as an expert member. She was also a Zumba Instructor who always cared for her coworkers and friends health and well being. Kim had a vibrant spirit and a generous heart. Kim shared her talents in crocheting and knitting by making beautiful gifts for friends, family and team mates. Kim was loyal, passionate and committed in all things. Kim was loved and is missed by her DCMA family as well as her family. Kimberly is preceded in death by her sister Ms. Antoinette Bankston. Kim is mourned by her father Morris E Bankston Sr., mother Laverne Bankston-Hill (Ralph Hill Jr.), two sisters Angela and Marissa Bankston, one brother Morris (Noel) Bankston Jr., four aunts, Martha (James Seahorn), Dorothy (Raymond Adams), Gloria and Armenta Barnes, two uncles, Steven Smyth, Philip (Era) Bankston, god daughter, Amia Johnson and a host of family and friends. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. We love Kimberly and will miss her greatly.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 22, 2020