Kimberly Brown
BROWN, Kimberly McKnight "Kim"

Kimberly (Kim) McKnight Brown, age 47, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2020. Kim is survived by her husband, Benjamin (Ben) J. Brown, her son, Spencer Addison Greene, her mother, Gail Brewster McKnight, her brother, Ralph Addison McKnight, Jr., her sister, Meredith McKnight Bruce (Tommy), her niece, Madison Bruce, her nephew, Barrett Bruce, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Addison McKnight, Sr., her maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. C.A. Brewster of Chattanooga, TN, and her paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. William G. McKnight of Charleston, SC.

Kim was born on August 22, 1973 in Atlanta, GA to the parents of Ralph and Gail McKnight. She graduated from Tucker High School in 1992 and attended DeKalb College. She spent several years working in the travel and retail industries, and in recent years she took great pleasure in being a full-time wife and mother.

Kim enjoyed spending time on the beach and in the mountains and listening to country music. Her family and friends will always remember her beautiful smile and infectious laugh.

A celebration of life service will be held for immediate family and close friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA. Live stream details may be found on the Floral Hills Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the MS Society.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3150 Lawrenceville Highway
Tucker, GA 30084
7704913021
