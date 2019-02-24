DAVIS, Kimberly Kimberly Plumblee Davis (58), of Henrico County, VA and formerly of Cobb County, GA, died Monday, February 18, 2019 in her home. Kimberly was born and raised in Cobb County, GA, the daughter of Dr. Harry Eugene Plumblee and Katrena Mae Plumblee, who both survive. She graduated from South Cobb High School and the University of Georgia. A gifted writer and editor, Kimberly was a former missionary with the International Mission Board in Sub-Saharan Africa. She and her husband Dr. Deryl Ray Davis (59), who survives, were married for 35 years. Also surviving are: sons Paul Nathanael Davis (32), and Trevor James Davis (25); daughter Emily Davis Joiner (29); daughter-in-law Brennan Collins Davis (31); son-in-law Michael Wayne Joiner (28); brother Gregory Alan Plumblee (54); 5 grandchildren; 5 nephews; and 8 nieces. She was preceded in death by her brother David Scott Plumblee and her granddaughter Scarlett Ray Joiner. A memorial service and burial will be held at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park at 1861 Dallas Hwy, Marietta, GA 30064, on Wednesday, February 27th at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family of Kim Davis welcomes gifts to the Lottie Moon Offering of the International Mission Board through Movement Church, online at imb.org/give, or via check payable to IMB and mailed to 3806 Monument Ave, Richmond, VA 23230. Please name Kim Davis in the memo so the family is notified of tributes offered. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary