Kimberly Mosteller

MOSTELLER, Kimberly Carole Kimberly Carole Mosteller passed peacefully at her residence, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Decatur, GA. She graduated from Southwest Atlanta High School and attended West Georgia College. Kimberly was a devout Christian. Since 1988 she spent her life serving homeless women and children of Atlanta for over thirty-five years at Fulton County Shelter for the Homeless. She touched thousands of lives daily. Kimberly is survived by her husband of forty years, Dr. Samuel F. Mosteller, who is the long-term State President of The Southern Christian Leadership Conference, two sons, Samuel, II and Rodney Bernard Mosteller, two grandchildren, Shamriah and Samyah, parents, Claude and Addie Simon Hathaway, two sibilings, and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Kimberly Carole Mosteller, will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 7 PM, at Goolsby's Mortuary Inc., 1375 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30315, Dr. Maxine Waddell officiating. The service is a ticketed event and is limited to a select number of people. You can refer to GoolsbyMortuary.com
for the live streaming link to view the service virtually. You can also text 797979 to FUN GM to be added to the family's electronic register book. For additional questions you may call the funeral home at 404-588-0128.