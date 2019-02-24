Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
WHITE, Kimberly Jeynelle Ms. Kimberly Jeynelle White, age 37, entered into eternal rest on February 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, 11 am, Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd. SW. Atlanta. Instate 10 am. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 am on day of service. Viewing today 12-6 pm with Family Visitation from 4-6 at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019
