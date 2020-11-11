WILSON, Kimberly Lyn



Kimberly Lyn Wilson, age 30, of Marietta, GA passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. She was born on Nov. 12, 1989 in Marietta, GA the daughter of Andrew and Robin (Brownlow) Wilson. Kimberly was an animal lover and especially loved her dear cat, Mikey. She enjoyed camping, going to the beach, and spending time in the outdoors. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Hugh (Emily Ransone) Wilson and Mr. and Mrs. Roy A. (Virginia Lassiter) Brownlow, and aunt, Mrs. Alice (Steve) Brock. She is survived by her parents, Andrew and Robin Wilson, sisters, Mrs. Andrea (Daniel) Tyre, Mrs. Lisa (Jon S.) Meek, and Ms. Virginia Wilson, her nieces, Sarah Meek and Annarose Tyre, her nephews, James Tyre and Jon W. Meek, uncles, Mr. Mark Wilson and Mr. Steve Brock, aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. R. Lynn (Stephanie) Brownlow, Cousins Ocoee Wilson and Lauren Brock. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A graveside memorial service is scheduled for 2 PM, on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA.



