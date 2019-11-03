|
MARTIN, Kirk Dudley Kirk Dudley Martin, native of the Atlanta area, died October 20, 2019 after a long battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 63. He is survived by his wife Polly Albitz; step children Mary Ellen and Matthew Albitz; sister Kelda Martin Williams; brother Keith C. Martin; nieces, grand nephews and friends. To prepare for his ambition to be a newspaper journalist, he earned a baccalaureate degree in English from Mercer University and a master's degree in Journalism from The University of Georgia. After years as a writer and photojournalist for small community newspapers, he prepared for the age of online communication with another master's degree in Technical Communication from Southern Polytechnic State University. He then worked for large corporations in the power, telecommunication and entertainment industries as a writer, communicator, web content manger and photographer. His outdoor interests included backpacking, sea kayaking and mountain biking. Indoors, he pursued writing, history, languages, and the advancement of technology. He never achieved his dreams of writing the Great American Novel, making cr?me brulee from scratch or chatting about the Great Wall of China with the locals. He did find the love of his life, great friends and many glimpses of God's Wonders in the great green woods. The memorial service for Kirk will be held on Friday November 8 at 11:00 AM at Winters Chapel United Methodist Church located at 5105 Winters Chapel Road Atlanta. In lieu of flowers please support Hark-ALS.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019