KLIOSSIS, Kleomenis Angelo Kleomenis Angelo Kliossis was born on January 2nd, 1926, in Koutsopodi, a village in Greece located near the city of Argos. Kleomenis was the 13th of 15 children born to Angelo D. Kliossis, and the 5th of 7 children born to Despina Kliossis. Although they were not wealthy in material goods, their house was filled with love, and they always had food on the table. Much of his adolescence occurred during the Italian, and then German, occupation of Greece, followed immediately by the Greek Civil War. He said that the horrors of a nation fighting itself were even worse than the horrors of foreign invaders. Although he loved Greece, he dreamed of making a new life in America. He arrived in the US in 1951, and his brother Demetri found him employment in a restaurant in the Boston/Cape Cod area. However, he couldn't stand the cold, and ultimately left for Atlanta in 1952, working in various restaurants before settling in at Camelia Garden. He learned much from the owners, Mr. John Tuntas and Mr. Angelo Nikas (who would later be his best man) and discovered a talent for the restaurant business. It was in Atlanta that Kleomenis first saw his beloved wife, the former Georgia V. Economy, when she performed in a play at church. He knew immediately that he had to meet her. They were married on January 18th, 1953, at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Atlanta, and life was good. They were soon parents to three children: Angelo, Victor, and Christina. In 1968, he partnered with Mr. Nick Bitzis and George Papadopoulos to buy the Majestic restaurant from the original owners. Together, Kleomenis and his partners turned the Majestic into an Atlanta landmark, driven in part by their tireless work ethic, skill in the kitchen, and joyful nature. He once lamented to his children that he did not have a college degree, to which they said: "Maybe not, but you funded six of them." Kleomenis lived a life of eternal optimism, supported by his deep faith, love of family and community, and an uncompromising belief in an America where anyone willing to work hard can succeed. Our lord took him on the morning of June 28th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife Georgia, his granddaughter Carolyn Kliossis, his brother-in-law John V. Economy, and all of his siblings. He is survived by three children: Angelo (Sherry) Kliossis, Victor Kliossis, and Christina (Victor) Polizos; six grandchildren: Kolin Kliossis, Georgea Polizos, Constantine (Andrea) Polizos, Lukia Kliossis, Nicholas (Martha) Kliossis, and Elliot Kliossis. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Nick V. Economy (Angela), his sister-in-law Jean Economy, sister-in-law Louisa Kliossis and many wonderful nieces and nephews. May his memory be eternal. Visitation will be at the Metropolis Chapel, 2480 Clairmont Rd., Atlanta, GA 30329 on Monday July 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM 7:00 PM with a Prayer service to follow. Funeral service will be at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 2500 Clairmont Rd., Atlanta, GA 30329 on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 30 to July 1, 2019