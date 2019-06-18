ATKINS, Kristi Smith Kristi Smith Atkins passed gracefully and peacefully into Heaven on the morning of Friday, June 14, 2019. Born November 16, 1967 in Greensboro, North Carolina to Dianne Hobgood Smith and the late Phillip H. Smith, Kristi considered herself a life-long Georgia Peach. She was a graduate of McIntosh High School and the University of Georgia. Kristi held many positions in the world of events and sports marketing through the years and, in 2004, founded a|i|m Marketing Solutions. Kristi developed her agency into a national presence as a female-led agency while maintaining her grace and love for serving others. Kristi was former president of the national board for Women In Sports and Events (WISE) and was the current president of the Atlanta chapter. She was also on the WBENC and GWBC Marketing Committee and an Advisory Board Member for Enterprising Women. Kristi has been recognized for several accomplishments in her field, which has largely been dominated by men. Some of these include: 2007 Top 100 Female Owned Company in Georgia, 2010 NAPW Woman of the Year in the Sports Industry, 2011 Enterprising Woman of the Year. While Kristi was an inspiring and professional business woman, what mattered most to Kristi was her family and friends. Kristi is survived by her husband, Jonathan; her mother, Dianne; her brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Jill Smith; and nieces, Hannah and Emily, as well as numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Kristi is also survived by friends all over the world that will cherish her legacy for years to come. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church Peachtree City. Burial will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 3:30-5:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM at Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Peachtree City. Flowers are welcome, as Kristi loved flowers of all kinds. Expressions of sympathy may also be made in her honor to METAvivor for the ongoing research to fight and ultimately cure metastatic breast cancer. Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Peachtree City www.mowells.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary