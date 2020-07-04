Kristin Kabbenjian

KABBENJIAN (ERICKSON), Kristin September 11, 1947 - July 1, 2020 Kristin "Cricket" Kabbenjian of Sandy Springs GA (South Bend, IN), took her final bow and gently took her exit stage left. Though the curtains have closed on her final performance, she continues to receive a standing ovation from the massive audience she so endeared over the course of her life. Her infectious kindness permeated all who came in contact with her, and she brightened the world everywhere she went. Her passion for theater, and her "Life-is-Art" perspective, was distinctive -- infused at an early age from her parents, Phil and Nancy Erickson, founders of the Wits' End Players in Atlanta. Some of her most glowing reviews are as follows: "She is always such a bright light to everyone around her." "This energetic and elegant lady has a gentle way of making everyone feel important and valued." "Her legacy and her wonderful contributions to science, art, love, and intelligence through her children and grandchildren is astounding." "Her spontaneous, heartfelt table blessings would make for the most soulful suppers, and her robust version of the Birthday song was a favored gift of the fortunate few." Her most cherished costar, Hovaness Kabbenjian, broadened her worldview and together they collected a rich catalog of friends while creating beautiful memories across the continents. Their own love story began over 40 years ago with a set up audition in Atlanta. Together the duo built a restaurant chain, Hovan Gourmet, that continues to delight customers in Atlanta, and Jacksonville (FL). Kristin played many notable roles including loyal "Sister" to Steve Erickson (wife Barb), Jamey Erickson (wife JoAnn), and Shari Gifford (husband Douglas), and cherished "Mother" to Odyssey Wofford (husband Wesley), and Ashley Schaper (husband Adam). But her most beloved role and the one she will be remembered for the longest was the role of "Noni" to her four beautiful grandchildren Sawyer, Avery, Sona, and Hugo.