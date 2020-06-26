Kristina Huggins
HUGGINS, Kristina Marie Kristina Marie Huggins, born on Sept. 2, 1989 passed away at the age of 30. Kristina passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Marietta, GA. Kristina was born and raised in Georgia, by her mother Melissa Edge and father Jesse Huggins. She grew up as the oldest sibling of three, having two younger sisters, Kayla Huggins and Kathryn Hicks. Kristina had an infectious smile and laugh, was full of laughter, kindness, selflessness and love. She loved her family with all of her soul, as did they to her. She was a loving mother to Jayde Marie. Kristina loved her family and her legacy will live through them. Survived by mother, Melissa Edge and father, Jesse Huggins, daughter, Jayde Marie, step-father, Richard Edge, sisters, Kayla Huggins and Kathryn Hicks, step-brothers, Ricky and Ryan Edge, grandparents, Dan and Annie Daniel, Jesse and Zola Huggins, and Sharon Thomas. Kristina will be lovingly remembered by her parents, sisters, daughter, grandparents, and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins that loved her so. The family will be honoring Kristina's life at a future date and time.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 26, 2020.
