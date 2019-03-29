|
HENDERSON, Kristy Kite Kristy Kite Henderson, age 44, passed away Sunday March 24 2019. Kristy is survived by her husband, Jonathan Henderson, and her daughter, Madison Henderson, as well as her mother, Lynn Kite, and two brothers Ryan Kite and Sam Kite. She is preceded in death by her daughter Mackay Henderson and her father Samuel Kite. A memorial service will be held March 30, 2019 at 3PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 500 Norcross St, Roswell, GA 30075.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019