ANDERSON, Kurt Mitchell Kurt Mitchell Anderson, 22, died Sunday, August 4, 2019. The oldest of four boys, Kurt cooked at The El Felix, and was pursuing a culinary arts degree. He had a passion for cooking, and for sharing his food with others. He loved his country, and its people, and continually looked for ways to give back. Kurt's pride and joy came from his younger brothers. Whether they were in the kitchen cooking together, or playing video games, he worked every day to be a positive influence in their lives. Kurt is survived by his mother, Leslie Anderson, his father, Peter Anderson, and three brothers, Kaiden Starnes, Pierson Anderson and Maxwell Anderson, in addition to his former step-father, Jon Starnes. He also leaves his maternal great-grandmother, maternal grandmother, paternal grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be held at the church Kurt attended with his family, Sardis United Methodist Church, on August 17, 2019 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to support his favorite charity, Operation Supply Drop: https://give.weareosd.org/KurtAnderson
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 14, 2019