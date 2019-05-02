|
WHATLEY, LaJuana Lewis Ms. LaJuana Lewis Whatley of Atlanta passed on April 27, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 3, at 11:00 am, Beulah Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, 30034, Rev. Jerry D. Black, Pastor, Officiating. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving daughter Reyana Whatley, sister-in-law Roslyn Whatley-Lumpkin (Clarence), step-daughter Angeron Whatley Hackney (Erin), Aunt Minnie Allen and a host of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lupus Foundation of Ga-Michelle's Angels. http://chapters.lupus.org/site/TR?team_id=12248&fr_id=1700&pg=team. Viewing will be held today in our Chapel from 11:00 am 8:00 pm. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 10:00 am. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019