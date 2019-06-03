Services
ANDREWS, Lamar Lamar Andrews, age 85, of Norcross, GA, peacefully passed away June 1, 2019 at Gwinnett Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Graveside services for Lamar will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Lamar was a faithful member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. He loved hunting, fishing, carpentry and gardening. Lamar was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Anita Andrews. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Robyn Andrews Cline and Jeremy; grandson, Matthew Harlos; granddaughter, Chelsea Harlos; brothers, Hugh Andrews, Don Andrews and Brenda Keys, and Danny and wife Jill Andrews; sister, Beverly Swift; as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the , . Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 3, 2019
