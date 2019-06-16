FOLSOM, Lamar Leon Lamar Folsom III, 56, died at his home in Boise, Idaho on May 18, 2019. He was a loving son, much beloved by parents and many friends. He was born on February 20, 1963 in Atlanta, Georgia. A dear friend said about him, "We will miss the funny sarcastic jokes, the huge smile, the fierce fight for what was right even if not popular, the love of his Scottish heritage. He was a lover of Soccer, a lover of cats, an avid reader of all types of books including the classics, the helper to friends with no expectation of being repaid, the lover of a good Scotch, a talented story teller, the person able to make an excellent cup of tea or a complete 5-star meal, a kind person and a true friend rare in this day and age. His ability to adopt the children of his friends into his life and support them was amazing. He was a person able to listen to others and just be supportive." Lamar's working life was spent surrounded by computers, and at the end he was a software developer whose work was highly valued by his employer. Lamar is survived by his parents, Leon and Janet Folsom, of Atlanta, who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his younger brother, David William Folsom. A memorial service is planned for June 22, 2019, at St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, N. E., Atlanta, Georgia 30342 at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Choral Scholars Fund at St. James United Methodist Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary