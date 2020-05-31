GRAVES, Lamar Lamar Ross Graves, Sr., of Loganville, GA, passed away at home on May 27, 2020, at age 92. He had been in declining health for several years but never complained. He lived each day with gratitude and devotion to God and family - exemplifying how life can be extraordinary by taking joy in the ordinary interactions, moments, and obligations that comprise our lives. Lamar was born on July 15, 1927 in Troy, AL, one of seven children of Mollie Dee and James Graves. The family moved to Pensacola, FL, at the end of his sixth grade. In 1945, at age 17, Lamar enlisted as a U.S. Merchant Marine serving two years on ships and tankers that transported fuel, materials, and military personnel in WWII. After honorable discharge, he returned to Pensacola and finished the final two classes needed to earn his high school diploma at age 20. Lamar was married to the late Dorothy Graves for 49 years. Devoted to family, they raised their four children in Tucker, Ga. - Richard Steven Graves; Lamar Ross Graves, Jr. (Shelia Regan); Dottie Cecil (Fred); and Jim Graves (Ann Brown) - and worked together to ensure their children had an opportunity for education and experiences beyond their own. After Dorothy's death in 2002, in one of life's sweet surprises, Lamar married Edna Moon Graves in 2005 and they had 15 happy years together enjoying each other's children, grandchildren, extended families, and many friends. Known as Pop, Lamar is survived by his devoted wife, Edna, and step-daughter, Barbara Clark (Dorsey) and step-granddaughters Dana Dinnerman (Garry) and Emily Clark, as well as a host of other relatives on the Moon side who adopted him into their family. In addition to his four children, Lamar is survived by five grandsons: Ken Graves (Lauren); Devin Graves; Ben Cecil; Matt Cecil; and Joe Cecil. He is also survived by a much-adored great granddaughter, Lilah, daughter of Ken and Lauren. Lamar is also survived by his sister, Molly Sue Ryan (Earl) and many nieces, nephews, and other family who greatly admired and respected him. He was pre-deceased by his beloved daughter-in-law, Terry Graves (Lamar Jr.). Lamar was a long-time member of Loganville First United Methodist Church and the C.H. Byrd Sunday School Class. He worked for more than 40 years as a long-haul truck driver for several large commercial carriers and traveled to all 50 states. Lamar then served for 12 years in the Gwinnett Co. Transportation Dept., retiring in 2004. He will be greatly missed and remembered for his love of music and gardening, keen memory and storytelling skills, genuine selflessness and interest in others, and daily habit of reading the newspaper and keeping abreast of public affairs. Because of the current health concerns, there will be a private family funeral service officiated by The Rev. Jerry Meredith at Eternal Hills Chapel at 1:30pm on Monday, June 1. However, the service will be live-streamed on the Eternal Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Facebook page beginning at 1pm with a video of pictures: https://www.facebook.com/Eternal-Hills-Funeral-Home-Cremation-Services-135373843179042/ Immediately following the funeral, Dr. Bob Hoffman will officiate at a private graveside service at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Hwy., Snellville, Ga. 30039. You may share condolences with the family online by visiting https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/snellville-ga/lamar-graves-9200618. Flowers are welcomed or please consider making a gift in his memory to Shepherd's Staff Food Bank https://ssfbga.org/
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.