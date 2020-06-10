ROBERTS, Lamar Hudson Lamar Hudson Roberts died at his home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from complications due to cancer. Although born at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Mr. Roberts was raised in Canton, Georgia, as a member of the city's oldest family, and he always considered Canton as his home. He graduated with honors from Canton High School and then from Georgia Tech with a degree in Architecture. He also studied at the American School at Fonteau Bleu, France. After his return, he was associated with several architectural firms in the Atlanta area doing primarily schools and low rent housing. He also designed the first heart transplant operating suites at Emory University Hospital. Mr. Roberts was a long-time member of Northside United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities and becoming an original founder for the Northside Preschool and Nursery. In his private life, Mr. Roberts enjoyed gardening, genealogy and refinishing antique furniture. He and Mrs. Roberts were extensive travelers to Europe through the years. Mr. Roberts married Shirley Stutts Heath of Talladega, Alabama and together they enjoyed 58 years of marriage. Mr. Roberts is survived by his children and their spouses; Malinda and William Hill, Susan and John Helms all of Atlanta and Matson and Missy Roberts of Richmond, Virginia. Grandchildren surviving are Dorsey and Maggie Hill, Kathleen and John Helms, Jr., and Meriwether and Matson Roberts, Jr and his wife Elizabeth. The family expresses its deep appreciation to Therese Mendy-Gomez for her loving attention and care. Interment will be private, and in the family cemetery in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northside Church, 2799 Northside Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, attn. Pastoral Care Food Ministry or a charity of choice.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.