WALLACE, Lamar Homegoing Services for Lamar Wallace, of Atlanta, will be held (TODAY) Saturday, February 9, 2019; 11:00 A.M. at the Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel. Reverend John R. Bailey, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Wallace; children, Sonia Hicks, Mario Demont Wallace, Lamara Wallace, and Lamarcher Parham; ten grandhildren; siblings; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1811 Langston Avenue Atlanta, Georgia 30310 at 10:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2019