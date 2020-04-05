|
|
WHELCHEL, Lamar Lamar Dan Whelchel (Dan) of Decatur, Georgia passed away on March 22, 2020, at the age of 92. Dan was born on May 28, 1927 in Gainesville, GA to Herman D. Whelchel and Hattie Mason Whelchel. He served in the Navy during World War II and was retired from the United States Postal Service. Dan was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Ruth Sewell Whelchel and by his four siblings: Herman D. Whelchel, Jr., Mary Lou Whelchel Loden, Roy Harrell Whelchel, and Ruth Whelchel Luck. He is survived by his daughter Wendy Whelchel and her husband Frederick Barnes of Sandy Springs, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and his cat, Smokey. A private graveside service was held at Decatur Cemetery on March 28, 2019. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020