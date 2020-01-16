Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
LaMerle Siller Obituary
SILLER, LaMerle M. LaMerle M. Siller, age 87, of Atlanta, passed away Jan. 13, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Clarence W. Miller. She was a graduate of Druid Hills High School, Class of 1950. She was also a graduate of Gulf Park College for Women Class of 1952. She retired from Rich's Department store after 30+ years of service. Throughout her life she had an appreciation for the arts. She enjoyed reading, viewing classic movies and listening to music with a special love for musicals and opera. She is survived by daughters Lisa Brooks Williams of Atlanta, Bonnie Brooks Penniman of Conyers and Melissa Siller Reddy (Bill) of Cleveland, grandchildren, Jessie Brown Divosevic, Zeke Brown, Kendra Reddy and Caleb Reddy. She was fortunate to have very kind and faithful friends up until her last day. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, from 2 PM - 4 PM, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the hospice organization of your choice. The family would like to acknowledge the 24/7 care she received for 6 years at Mountain Breeze Personal Care Home in Demorest, GA. Alana Tollison not only cared for LaMerle, but deserves honorable mention for her dedicated service, love and genuine care for humanity. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
