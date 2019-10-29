|
|
PERLING, Dr. Lance H. Dr. Lance H. Perling died peacefully in his family home on Oct. 28, at the age of 62. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rachel, daughters Mell (Alex), Deborah (Chris), and Emily, his grandchildren June, Jake, and Brant, and his brother Michael (Dori). Lance was born on Dec. 17, 1956 in Augusta, GA to Bootsie and Milton. He grew up in Louisville, GA before graduating with honors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he met two of the great loves of his life: his wife Rachel and Carolina basketball. After obtaining his medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia, he completed his training in neurosurgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. Lance then moved to Atlanta to practice neurosurgery and be closer to family. As a lifelong learner, he later earned an Executive MBA at Emory Goizueta Business School. After marrying in 1980, Lance and Rachel added three daughters and two sons-in-law to their family, later becoming "Pops" to three grandchildren. He was a passionate supporter of every single thing his daughters did, acting as a "consultant" to Emily's lacrosse team by calling her for a full strategic recap after every game, attending gymnastics meets across the country with Deborah, and diving into the internet comments to defend Mell's editorials in The Daily Tar Heel. Lance was a member of Congregation Or Hadash and a longtime supporter of JDRF of Georgia. He will be remembered for his sharp sense of humor, deep hatred of bananas and Duke University, and for building a beautiful, joyous family that was his greatest pride. Donations may be made to JDRF of Georgia (jdrf.org). Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, 10 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 29, 2019