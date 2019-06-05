NORMAN, Lane It's with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Lane Norman. Lane was born in 1958 the son of Hawes and Lydia Norman. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1973 and graduated Cross Keys High in 1976. He attended Georgia State University. He married the love of his life, Cheryl, in 1979. Lane went to work in the family business, Norman's Electronics, and became President in 1991. Under his leadership, the company grew to over 150 employees in 4 states and was ranked among the top 12 independent servicers in the country. Lane was a lifetime member of National Electronics Service Dealers Association and was elected president from 1995-1997. Lane was recognized by his peers earning the titles of Certified Service Manager and Certified Electronics Technician. Lane is survived by his wife Cheryl, daughter Alicia Campbell and Son in Law Wes Campbell and their two daughters Lydia Lane and Georgia Grace and brothers Jamie and Dallas. He was an avid fisherman and a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Falcons. He touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Andrew Erwin of the Vine Church, Braselton, GA officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Lane H. Norman. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, June 7 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary