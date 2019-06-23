|
WAITS, Lantie Carolyn Lantie Carolyn Waits, 78, of Woodstock, Georgia, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. Born in Duluth, Georgia, Lantie was the daughter of Calvin and Lantie Waits. Lantie worked with the Fulton County Police Department for nearly 20 years. She had a deep love for animals, and the love of her family was dearer to her than all else in the world. Survivors include her son, John "Mark" Waits (Susan) of Acworth, GA; her grandson, Mark Waits (Andrea); and grandchildren, Trey Waits, Parker Waits, Ansley Waits, Skylar Gamlen, Lexi Zank, Hanna Gamlen, Liam Gamlen and Amelia Gamlen. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Peachtree Corners, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019