McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chamblee First United Methodist Church
4147 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Chamblee First United Methodist Church
Larry Bryant Obituary
BRYANT, Larry S. Larry S. Bryant, age 82, of Cumming, GA passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1 PM - 3 PM. Memorial service at Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the house of worship of your choice. Mr. Bryant practiced law in the Atlanta area for over 40 years. He was active in the Commercial Law League of America, serving a term as chairman of the Southern District. His civic involvement included Big Brothers of Macon, Exchange Club of North DeKalb, Buford Masonic Lodge, and working with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. He was an active member of Chamblee First United Methodist Church until his health declined. He served as a trustee, Chairman of the Administrative Board, and chairman of the Finance Committee. He was very active in United Methodist Men of North Georgia and frequently served as a lay delegate to the North Georgia Annual Conference. Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by wife Connie Bryant, parents EK and Callie Bryant, sister Wanda Crumbley, and brothers, Kenneth, Kyle, and Gary Bryant. He is survived by first wife, Peggy Bryant, daughter, Meg Davenport and husband Kenny, son, Patrick Bryant and wife, Shelle, son, Sheffield Bryant and wife, Patricia, step-son, Andy Johns-Hamlin, grandchildren, Parker Davenport, Lilli Davenport, Will Bryant, Henry Bryant, Esther Bryant, Amanda Vazquez and husband, Ricky and son, Aspen, Melina Sanders and husband, Tyler, Shelby Bryant. Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040. 770-886-9899. Condolences can be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 28, 2020
