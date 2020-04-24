|
CALDWELL, Larry Neal Larry Neal Caldwell passed away April 20, 2020. Larry was born in Murphy, NC, March 9, 1946 to Robert "Buck" Caldwell and Ruth Jackson Caldwell. He attended Young Harris College and graduated from the University of Georgia. He married Doris "Jackie" Jackson December 30th, 1966. Larry and Jackie spent most of their married life living in Buford, GA. Larry and Jackie had fond memories from their time in the Frontier Forest neighborhood. Larry worked as a software engineer for and retired from AT&T (Lucent Technologies). After he retired, he enjoyed working as a paraprofessional at Peachtree Ridge High School. Larry loved the outdoors and animals. He hiked many parts of the Appalachian Trail, played a mean game of tennis, and was adored by his many pets throughout the years. After retirement, Larry and Jackie enjoyed traveling both near and far including many trips to St. George Island, Florida and a special trip to Hawaii. After Jackie's death in 2014, Larry moved to Dunwoody Pines. He enjoyed playing Jeopardy and eating meals with his new friends. Thank you to the staff and residents for providing care and companionship. Larry is survived by his daughter, Clarissa (Troy), three grandchildren, Journey, Luke, and Levi, and his beloved dog Randy. A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to ASPCA or the . On-line condolences may be given at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2020