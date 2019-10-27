|
|
COCHRAN, Larry Wayne Mr. Larry Wayne Cochran age 82 of Senoia, passed away October 23, 2019. Mr. Cochran was retired from the US Army where he served over 20 years. He was a member of Morrow First United Methodist Church for over 40 years where he was as a Church Liturgist. He is survived by his loving wife: Sharlene Cochran; children: Kellie Cochran of Ellenwood and Wayne Cochran (Laura Beth) of Fayetteville; grandchildren: Sophia Fay Cochran and Jacob Foster Cochran; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, October 29th, at Morrow First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at 3 PM at Mount Hope Cemetery in Dahlonega, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM at the church before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Morrow First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 143, Morrow, Georgia 30260 in memory of Larry Wayne Cochran. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc, Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 27, 2019