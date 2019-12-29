|
|
|
DAVIS, Larry Dr. Larry Alan Davis, age 72, of Calhoun, GA, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Advent Health. Larry was born on March 31, 1947 in Gordon County to the late Henry Ford Davis and Margie Taylor Davis. He attended Calhoun City Schools and fondly remembered having been awarded perfect attendance in the 2nd grade. He was a member of the Gordon County Allstars in 1960 and the pitcher of his school baseball team. After graduating Calhoun High School, he attended Emory at Oxford College and The University of Tennessee where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Larry received a Bachelor of Science diploma upon graduation and moved on to get his Doctor of Optometry degree from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee. He is a member of the Omega Delta Fraternity of Optometrists and owner and operator of Larry Davis Optometry of Jasper and Calhoun. He was always humbled by the fact that he was voted best optometrist in town and loved to help in the community by giving free eye exams to the schools and donating glasses through the Lions Club. Larry was a lifetime resident of Calhoun, Georgia and was known for his kindness and great sense of humor by many. He was an avid golfer, often frequenting the course at Fields Ferry with his golf buddies and always looked forward to his annual golf trip with friends. He was passionate about historic preservation and invested a lot of his time restoring buildings downtown and the Chastain-Roach house which was home to many holiday cookie parties, school events and Gordon County's Coloring Book release party. Also, you can't remember Larry without thinking of Amakanata Farm and Fish Hatchery which he owned and managed for years. He and his wife, Lauren, spent many enjoyable hours raising and selling fish to stock surrounding lakes. This was a special place for Larry where he taught his children and step-children how to drive, shared Sunday lunches with his parents and liked to take the boat out for skiing. Larry also enjoyed his trips to Tybee Island, Georgia where he would spend time with family working on the beach cottage and bike riding to the Quarter Bar for Oysters. Larry loved spending time with his children and grandchildren whether it be visiting Georgia Tech where his son is a professor, stopping in his step-son's pharmacy, beignets in New Orleans and trips to Michigan with his step-daughters. He was so proud of his grandson's performances in his plays and chess matches and his granddaughter's orchestra recitals at UGA. His step-grandchildren adored being around him- you would often find him at their Grandparents' Days and school events. Larry is survived by: his wife, Lauren Kelly Davis of Calhoun, GA; son, Jeffrey Alan Davis and his wife Sandra Leonora Davis of Roswell, GA; step-son, Dr. William Chastain Ostuw and his wife Sarah Dobbs Ostuw of Calhoun, GA; step-daughter, Greer Ostuw Taylor and her husband Alexander Cox Taylor of Atlanta, GA and Emily Ostuw Shaya and her husband Alon Shaya of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren, Joshua Alan Davis and Gabriella Marie Davis; and step-grandchildren, Edward Ostuw, Merrill Ostuw, Winston Taylor, and Morgan Taylor. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 29th, at 3 PM, at the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Jether Cochran officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019