Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Home-Buford Chapel
201 Morningside Dr.
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Place Church
Flowery Branch, GA
View Map
Larry GRANT Obituary
GRANT, Larry Bishop Larry Bishop Grant, age 77, of Buford, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Buford Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, GA 30518. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 17, at 12:00 PM at Christ Place Church in Flowery Branch, GA. Larry joined the United States Army in 1964 and served during the Vietnam War. During his service he was awarded numerous medals and badges; which included the Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal and The Purple Heart. Larry loved and cherished many things in life, most importantly, church, spending time with his family and friends and golf. Larry is preceded in death by his father, Noah Bishop Grant; mother, Alice Margaret Turner Grant; brother, Roy Julian Grant and daughter, Robin Grant. He is survived by wife; Paulette Grant; sisters, Mary Overstreet and Vivian Cantrell and husband Ken Cantrell; brother, Ralph Grant; sons, Kevin Grant and his wife Donna Grant and Phil Norman and his wife Amy Norman; grandchildren, Jessica Grant, Caroline Grant, Jake Norman, Harper Norman, Katie Phillips, Sara Phillips and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, Georgia 30518. 770-945-9999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2019
