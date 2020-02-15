Resources
GROSSMAN, Larry Larry Allen Grossman passed away February 6 at his home in Stone Mountain. Born in Columbus, OH and reared on a family farm, he embraced and enjoyed the 33 years he and his family lived in Georgia. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 15 at 1 p.m. at Larry's beloved church, St. Timothy UMC, 5365 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain, GA. Memorials in Larry's name may be directed to Wholesome Wave Georgia (www.wholesomewavegeorgia.org), St. Timothy UMC, or Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University / Head and Neck Cancer.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2020
