KEEBLE, Larry J. Larry J. Keeble, 74, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away on April 2, 2020. He grew up in LaGrange, GA, and was a graduate of The University of Georgia, where he was a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity. After college Larry served in the U.S. Army on the DMZ in Korea. Larry's earliest career was as an award-winning textile designer for Callaway/Milliken Mills. Later he worked for Delta Airlines in New York and Atlanta. His favorite career, however, was being a Dad, and he embraced it with the full force of his loving and creative personality. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Gertrude Keeble. Survivors include: beloved daughter, Morgan Keeble; soul mate, Sandra Keeble; sister, Janice Petsch of Augusta; and nephews, Todd and Chad McCrickard of Augusta. Larry possessed a combination of unique gifts, including quick humor, ready laughter, and a deep well of true artistic talent. He will be missed by his many friends, young and old, who treasured his generosity and compassionate friendship. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020