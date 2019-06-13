Services
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
LEINEWEBER, Larry Larry Leineweber, age 87, of Buford, GA, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Lillian Lummus Leineweber; brother Elvin D. Leineweber, Jr.; sisters, Louise Brice and Nell Richards. Mr. Leineweber is survived by his wife of thirty- six years, Charlotte Langford Leineweber, Buford, GA; son, Don Mendenhall, Atlanta, GA; stepson, William Alvin and Sandra Brown, Senoia, GA; twin grandchildren, Reese Mendenhall and Jake Mendenhall; grandchildren, Stephanie Brown, Ashley Brown, Natalie Brown and Alicia Knight, Senoia, GA, Andrew Knight, Senoia, GA; sister, Margie B owers, Social Circle, GA; brother- in-law and sister-in-law, William and Patricia Langford, Panama City Beach, FL; numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Leineweber was born February 26, 1932 in Atlanta, GA. He was a 1952 graduate of Bass High School in Atlanta, GA, and a graduate of John Marshall Law School. Mr. Leineweber was a Sergeant in the U. S. Army after 3 years of service. He was a retired Sergeant from the Dekalb County Police Department in Decatur, GA after thirty-four years of service. Mr. Leineweber was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was a member of Columbia Drive Baptist Church, Decatur, GA for a number of years. He loved sports, football, where he was an avid Georgia Tech fan, and an avid Elvis fan. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Fountain officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 and 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s, 1349 W Peachtree St NE, #1800, Atlanta, GA 30309 in memory of Larry Leineweber. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019
