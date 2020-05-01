|
MILLER, Larry Larry Miller was born September 1, 1953 to the late Mattie M. Cofer and John Miller, Sr. He passed away on April 23, 2020. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, a devoted wife of 34 years, Frances, 3 daughters Antiginey (Jarvis), Senetria, and Derrica (Johnathan), 8 grandchildren, Tyrell, Jaylen, Micah, Briajanae', BriShaun, Madison, Jaylah, Jase, spiritual mother, Cora Lee Bailey, spiritual sisters and brothers, The Bailey family, 2 sisters, Michelle and Felissa Miller, 1 brother Tony Miller, mother-in-law, Helen Brooks, sisters-in-law, Joyce Hardy, Melissa Jackson (Al), Allison Monroe (Ricardo Sr), Deidre Darrisaw, Juanita Miller (Clifford), brother-in-law, Horace Ford and Aaron Carter(Valatina), a special cousin, Mary Tolbert, close friends, Grady Wilson (Renee), Virginia Blue, Cecelia Noble, Walterine Alexander, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 2, from 1 PM - 3 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2020