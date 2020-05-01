Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Miller Obituary
MILLER, Larry Larry Miller was born September 1, 1953 to the late Mattie M. Cofer and John Miller, Sr. He passed away on April 23, 2020. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, a devoted wife of 34 years, Frances, 3 daughters Antiginey (Jarvis), Senetria, and Derrica (Johnathan), 8 grandchildren, Tyrell, Jaylen, Micah, Briajanae', BriShaun, Madison, Jaylah, Jase, spiritual mother, Cora Lee Bailey, spiritual sisters and brothers, The Bailey family, 2 sisters, Michelle and Felissa Miller, 1 brother Tony Miller, mother-in-law, Helen Brooks, sisters-in-law, Joyce Hardy, Melissa Jackson (Al), Allison Monroe (Ricardo Sr), Deidre Darrisaw, Juanita Miller (Clifford), brother-in-law, Horace Ford and Aaron Carter(Valatina), a special cousin, Mary Tolbert, close friends, Grady Wilson (Renee), Virginia Blue, Cecelia Noble, Walterine Alexander, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 2, from 1 PM - 3 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -