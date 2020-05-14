|
|
PAIGE, Larry Celebration Of Life for Mr. Larry Paige will be held May 15, 2020, 1 PM, from the Gus Thornhill Chapel. Family and friends can view The Service Via Live Stream at, Facebook.com/GUSJR.EASTPOINT. Interment services will be held private. Larry Paige was born December 5, 1949 to the late Alphonso and Edna Mae Paige. His childhood was shared with his siblings James, Laura, Marilyn, Leonard (deceased), Ruth, Pearl (deceased). Larry married Mary Vaughn on April 27, 1987. They shared four sons, Marcus Hamilton, Max and Marlon Paige and Derrick Glover. The grandchildren born from these sons are chronologically: Brandon, Brianna, Makaila, and Marae' from Max; Marlon, Jr., Myla, Malia, Alivia and Marley from Marlon; Derrick Jr., Journey and Keyon from Derrick. All the girls adored their granddaddy and his grandsons revered him.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2020