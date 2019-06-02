Services
Larry POOLE Obituary
POOLE, Larry Dillard Larry Dillard Poole, age 71, of Lawrenceville, Ga., passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born in Atlanta, Larry retired in 2004 as a diesel mechanic for Yellow Freight. He was a charter member of Colonial Woods Baptist Church and a member of Piedmont Masonic Lodge #447 F&AM. He was a member of Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and the Yaarab Shriners. Predeceased by his son, Richard Poole and his sister, Dorothy Tanner, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nondi Bradley Poole of Lawrenceville, sisters, Elizabeth Stephenson of Social Circle and Betty Underwood of Macon. His Memorial Service will be Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11 am in the Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel with Rev. Don Mulkey officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 am at the Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019
