PRINCE, Larry L. Larry L. Prince died peacefully at his home in Atlanta on March 5, 2019. He was born October 4, 1938 in Dyersburg, Tennessee, the son of Mable Hendren Prince and James Ercil Prince. He graduated from Dyersburg High School in 1956 and afterward attended the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee. In June of 1958, he was hired for a summer job at Genuine Parts Company's Memphis location which proved to be a notable and most fortunate event in his life. The following year in September of 1959 good fortune again came Larry's way with his marriage to Sandra Bivens Prince also a Dyersburg native. They met at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Dyersburg, were married there and blessed in a remarkable and loving way throughout the years. Larry accepted a promotion with Genuine Parts Company in 1966 resulting in a move to their Corporate Headquarters location in Atlanta. From that point he experienced numerous assignments of increased responsibility including a period of time heading GPC's European operations headquartered in Paris, France. He was involved in all aspects of Genuine Parts Company spanning a career of almost 47 years including 15 years as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer before his retirement in 2005. Larry had a love and affinity for business which led to a deep involvement in Atlanta's business community. He was proud to serve as member of the Board of Directors over the years for a number of Atlanta's finest companies including SunTrust Bank, Equifax Inc., Crawford & Company and the John Harland Company. He was a current board member of Rollins, Inc., RPC, Inc. and Marine Products Corp. He also served a term as Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and Board Member of the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. In the area of community involvement he was a trustee of the Campbell Foundation, the Tull Foundation where he served as Chairman, the Shepherd Center Foundation, the Westminster Schools and a member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta. Larry was a member of Northside Drive Baptist Church for 50 years, a choir member there for many years and a member of the Board of Deacons including a period as Chairman. He was a member of the Capital City Club and the Piedmont Driving Club. Many splendid times were enjoyed through the years at Snowmass Village, Colorado and at Lake Rabun in Lakemont, Georgia with friends and family. Boating, hiking, snow skiing, enjoying a good book and warm memories were truly attached to these places. Larry was a dedicated jogger taking great pleasure in completing (37) Peachtree Road Races joined many times by his wife and his son. Larry was predeceased by his parents, Mable and Ercil Prince. His is survived by his wife Sandra, son, Larry L. Prince, Jr. of Atlanta, sister, Susie P. Haines (David) of Vero Beach, Florida and nephew Tyrone Shelton of Ft. Myers, Florida. Larry loved and was loved by Sandra's siblings and their wonderful children and grandchildren all were family to him. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, March 8th at Northside Drive Baptist Church, 3100 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30305 followed by a reception for family and friends at 12:30 pm at the Piedmont Driving Club, 1215 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30309. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northside Drive Baptist Church, 3100 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 or Shepherd Center Foundation, Inc., 2020 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30309. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 7, 2019