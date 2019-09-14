|
|
REECE, Larry Larry William Reece, 72 of Winter Garden, FL passed away September 8, 2019. Born January 21, 1947 in Clarkedale, GA. Preceded in death by his parents Elvin & Florence Reece, and brother Jerry Reece. Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Phyllis Mealer Reece, his children, Brian Reece of Powder Springs, Bradley Reece of Rome, and Kristie McClure (Scott) of Kennesaw GA, 7 grandchildren, Peyton McClure, Andrew Reece,Karly Reece, Katie Reece, Makenzie McCLure, Alex Reece, & Ashley Reece. A Glass, Glazing, and Aluminum salesman from Atlanta who took the most pride in his wife, his children, and grandchildren. Loved traveling with his wife,sailing his boat and spending time with his grandchildren. Memorial service followed by a life celebration Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 4 PM at the Marietta Educational Garden Center, 505 Kennesaw Ave, Marietta, GA, 30060.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 14, 2019