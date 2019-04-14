WATKINS, Larry T. Larry T. Watkins passed away on April 12, 2019 at age 84. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha L. Watkins and brother, William C. Watkins. He is survived by June Gosdin Watkin, his beloved wife of 61 years. He is also survived by his daughter Kay Watkins Hagar (Tim).; son Kent Watkins (Patty); son Chris Watkins (Gale); granddaughter, Chelsea Watkins Proehl, (Jeremy); great grandson, Chase; grandson, Harris Watkins (Caroline); and grandson, Jack Hagar. He was born in Gordo, Alabama and raised in Montgomery, Alabama and attended Sidney Lanier High School. Larry graduated from Auburn University in 1957 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He was a proud member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was a faithful member and served as a deacon of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church for many years and taught Sunday School for 50 years. Larry had a very entrepreneurial spirit, starting multiple businesses in manufacturing and data processing. He was a man ahead of his time in learning about and becoming expert with technology and computerizing offices. Larry was a loving husband and father and loved his family. Memorial services celebrating Larry's life will be conducted on Tuesday the 16th of April at two o'clock in the Chapel at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Bertha L. Watkins Scholarship Endowment in the Auburn School of Nursing; Auburn University Foundation, Office of Development, 710 S. Donohue Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36849. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary